Craft Shows

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Baseball great Tom Seaver dies at 75
Gallery
Top Stories
Students in Inner Mongolia protest Chinese language policy
DC police fatally shoot young Black man
13 News Now webcast, Wednesday September 2: Live at 9 p.m. EST
Live
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says he, wife, 2 daughters all healthy after contracting COVID-19
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Storms Thursday, then a drier weekend awaits
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin remains active with 2 named storms, other areas being monitored
Video
Top Stories
Gusty rounds of rain for Wednesday and Thursday
Video
Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
Video
More downpours Friday with Laura’s remnants racing across area early Saturday
Video
WV emergency agencies prepare for Hurricane Laura
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
Top Stories
NFL, TV partners navigating pandemic and future rights deals
PGA Tour schedule features 50 events, 6 majors
Magic to open arena to voters, as NBA election push grows
Pirates to wear No. 21 on Sept. 9 to honor Roberto Clemente
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Craft Shows
2020 Capital City Art and Craft Show cancelled
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News