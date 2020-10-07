Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
WV awarded grant funding to help crime victims
Top Stories
Debate over policing roils Kansas cradle of Brown v. Board
First death of WV nurse due to COVID-19 complications confirmed
Protests greet move to impose new virus shutdowns in NYC
German minister warns of sanctions over Navalny attack
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Delta takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Delta will impact our weekend weather with heavy rain
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens to Category 4 with 145 mph winds
Video
Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf
Video
Frost advisory for parts of the viewing area Friday night
Full moon Thursday will bring us a full, blue moon on Halloween!
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Washington benches QB Haskins, switches to Allen vs. Rams
Top Stories
Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test
Report: Third Patriots player tests positive for coronavirus; Wednesday practice canceled
Video
Kvitova serves up storm, Kenin endures to reach SF matchup
Tokyo Olympics say they found savings even as costs rise
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
crime victims
WV awarded grant funding to help crime victims
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
First death of WV nurse due to COVID-19 complications confirmed
Poll shows incumbents leading races for surveyed WV voters
Video
Student arrested in alleged threat to WV school
Kanawha County sheriff searching for missing man
Five additional COVID-19 deaths, only one county remains orange
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News