criminal justice reform

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
California tests find illegal vapes tainted with additives
Top Stories
Grandson’s pitch coaxes Redford out of retirement, briefly
Top Stories
State Dept. apparently bars NPR reporter from Pompeo plane
1 person dead in vehicle accident on I79 southbound
Levee to be built in Milton starting Summer 2021
Photo cropping mistake leads to AP soul-searching on race
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Top Stories
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Top Stories
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Old Man Winter to return with brutally cold wind chills, but will it last?
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
As Zion Williamson progresses, Pelicans see major upside
Top Stories
Author deletes children’s book co-written with Kobe Bryant
Top Stories
Lakers’ next game postponed after Kobe Bryant’s death
LSU brings back Pelini as defensive coordinator
Penske drivers ready to perform after huge offseason shakeup
Diamondbacks acquire OF Starling Marte from Pirates
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump’s defense team presents case against impeachment
criminal justice reform
West Virginia criminal justice reform gaining support from both sides of the aisle
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Details of another VA autopsy show a suspicious pattern
Sorry, SweetHeart: popular Valentine’s candy returns, but most are blank
Portsmouth mother creates forever home for 18-year-old
Former teacher’s aide in video hitting special needs student
1 person dead in vehicle accident on I79 southbound
Local Events