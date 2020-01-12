Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Aramco’s ‘greenshoe option’ pushes IPO to record $29.4B
Top Stories
Volcano erupts near Manila; villagers flee, airports shut
Top Stories
France’s #MeToo: Book on child-sex writer prompts outcry
Libya truce ongoing amid reports of violations by both sides
Huntington fire department investigates house fire
Australian village ready for ‘The Beast’ to burn on through
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Huntington hits record-breaking temperature
Top Stories
Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple
Top Stories
First Snow Of 2020 Moves In, Some Stay Dry
Winter Advisories Issued: Snow Tuesday morning can make commute slick in region.
Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Iran’s only female Olympic medalist reportedly defects
Top Stories
Nadal urges tennis organizers to compromise on one World Cup
Top Stories
Djokovic leads Serbia to win over Spain in ATP Cup final
‘It feels good’: Serena Williams ends 3-year title drought
Feagin, No. 7 SDSU beat Boise State 83-65 to stay undefeated
Jackson and Ravens can’t sustain regular season success
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
cute
Kecil the orangutan celebrates sixth birthday
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Firefighter killed in Roane County crash
Check out this unknown waterfall in West Virginia
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
6-year-old Ohio boy beats leukemia; classmates celebrate final chemo treatment
Jury reaches decision in trial of parents of baby found in well
Local Events