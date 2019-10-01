Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Border Report Tour
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Fed-up San Francisco neighbors use rocks to block homeless
Top Stories
Coca-Cola to bring energy drink to U.S.
Top Stories
Professional meat cutting competition comes to South Charleston
Ex-S. Carolina congressman sues state for nixing GOP primary
US approves $39M sales of anti-tank missiles to Ukraine
Trump and Pelosi aides talk drug costs despite impeachment
Video
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue
Top Stories
Historic heat and drought pattern to finally end in tri-state!
Top Stories
Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues
Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse
Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today
Historically dry September to continue – heat to linger, too
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Spurs in Champions League capitulation as Bayern wins 7-2
Top Stories
Bayern Munich humiliates Tottenham 7-2 in Champions League
Top Stories
Salazar’s ban overshadows action at track championships
Left-hander Sean Manaea earns AL wild-card start for A’s
Korean Tour suspends player 3 years for obscene gesture
Sharks F Kane suspended for 3 games for abuse of official
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
CUTTING
Professional meat cutting competition comes to South Charleston
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Federal lawsuit targets West Virginia foster care system
Back-to-School Safety: Alternatives for Severe Allergies
Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue
Police: Bullies who beat 8-year-old boy unconscious won’t face charges
Man charged with attempted murder of two paramedics
Local Events