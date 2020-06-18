Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Paris protesters cloak colonial-era statue with black cloth
Top Stories
Mexico to push for development from UN Security Council
School board awarded funds for new Clendenin Elementary School
Billie Eilish gets long-term restraining order against man
Kenya defeats Djibouti for a seat on UN Security Council
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Slow moving system means more showers rest of the week
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
Traffic
Sports
Little League
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Poulter sets pace and Spieth turns it around at Hilton Head
Top Stories
Pitt, WVU extend basketball ‘Backyard Brawl’ 2 more seasons
Florida Sen. Rubio introduces NIL bill to push NCAA changes
LA Story: Rams, Chargers to appear on ‘Hard Knocks’
West Virginia, Pitt extend basketball Backyard Brawl series through 2022-23 season
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine news conference set for 2pm
daca
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents traveling to Myrtle Beach
Video
COVID-19 cases linked to Myrtle Beach now found in three WV counties
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 43,122 cases, 2,633 deaths
Live
Mayor Ginther orders Christopher Columbus statue to be removed from City Hall
Inaugural WV High School/College Softball Classic Set for June 24th
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News