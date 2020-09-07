daily numbers

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Senegal’s capital gets year’s worth of rain in single night
Top Stories
Priest named to be bishop by pope resigns after abuse probe
Southern Africa’s hunger upsurge blamed on climate, COVID-19
Kentucky House Democratic leaders propose workforce protection bills
WV COVID-19 related deaths edge toward 250
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Labor Day forecast: Very summer-like!
Video
Top Stories
Heavy rainfall, strong storms possible Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Storms Thursday, then a drier weekend awaits
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin remains active with 2 named storms, other areas being monitored
Video
Gusty rounds of rain for Wednesday and Thursday
Video
Newsfeed Now: Louisiana begins clean-up after Hurricane Laura
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
The Latest: Spanish league hopes for fan return in February
Top Stories
Grant Wells has remarkable first career college start in huge 59-0 win
Video
James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series
Shutdown Stars: Dallas beats Vegas 1-0 in West final Game 1
Harvick takes Southern 500 after leaders Elliott, Truex bump
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
daily numbers
WV COVID-19 related deaths edge toward 250
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Gender reveal party sparks fast-growing California wildfire
Video
Kentucky House Democratic leaders propose workforce protection bills
Breaking down new WV pandemic unemployment assistance
Video
Jacob Blake releases video from his hospital bed
Video
UPDATE: Victims identifed in deadly early morning shooting in Huntington
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News