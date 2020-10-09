daily record

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
69 people in quarantine due to positive COVID-19 test at Hurricane Middle School
Top Stories
Switzerland says Swiss hostage in Mali has been killed
Huntington opioid lawsuit delayed another two months
COVID-19 case results in quarantines at Milton Elementary School
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
WV Emergency Management prepares for Hurricane Delta remnants
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Delta nearing Louisiana coast as Category 2 hurricane
Live
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta reaches Category 3 strength again as it moves toward Gulf Coast
Video
Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta
Video
Delta expected to bring rounds of heavy rain to our area on the weekend – an update on rain amounts and impacts
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Marshall – WKU matchup could once again come down to the wire
Video
Top Stories
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
Lundqvist to Caps, goalie carousel spins in NHL free agency
Nadal closes in on 13th French Open, Federer-tying 20th Slam
Whitey Ford, 91, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dies
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
daily record
New daily record as global COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 update to West Virginia
Live
Stimulus talks continue, President Trump wants ‘skinny’ coronavirus relief bill
Video
First two deaths of WV nurses due to COVID-19 complications confirmed
Video
New daily record as global COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000
Poll shows incumbents leading races for surveyed WV voters
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News