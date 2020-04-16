decrease in traffic

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Israeli president asks parliament to choose prime minister
Top Stories
Africa to roll out more than 1 million coronavirus tests
ODOT: Traffic decreases by almost 50% last week
With price high, Thais with dwindling incomes sell off gold
Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists begin prisoner swap
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Thunder possible Friday but storms not as strong as previous rounds this month
Top Stories
More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
Top Stories
Kentucky Power: Nearly 25,000 residents still without electricity
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Video
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
SNOW has arrived along with Freeze Warnings Tuesday night
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Rams’ Allen 1st NFL player to reveal positive COVID-19 test
Top Stories
Donavin “Lawnboy” Davis completes dream of running small business by mowing lawns
Video
Former Blue Jays infielder Dámaso García, dead at 63
AP Interview: Manfred ‘to turn over every stone’ for season
Baker laments lack of blacks in MLB on Jackie Robinson Day
Community
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Tell Me Something Good
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
decrease in traffic
ODOT: Traffic decreases by almost 50% last week
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say
Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus
Beshear confirms 177 new COVID-19 cases for Kentucky
West Virginia cabin one of Airbnb’s most “wish-listed” properties