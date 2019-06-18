Skip to content
WOWK
Huntington
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Panel hears case on conditions for young migrants on border
Top Stories
Pup fostering gives genetic boost to wild Mexican wolves
Top Stories
Harvard case offers reminder of perils of online misbehavior
Attorney: Man killed at Costco was mentally ill, off meds
Weekend memorial events set for singer-musician Dr. John
Trump sidesteps question of apology to Central Park 5
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
1 dead, 3 rescued after vehicle swept away by high water
Top Stories
Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
White Sox plan to extend netting at Guaranteed Rate Field
Top Stories
Brazil model accusing Neymar of rape speaks to police again
Top Stories
NASCAR suspends Sauter for 1 race for hitting Hill
England and Japan to meet in rematch of 2015 semifinal
Kerr has 4 goals and Australia beats Jamaica 4-1
Fans arrive in droves to honor Bowlen at public tribute
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dem 2 Brothers
Charleston works to strengthen growing food truck culture
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events