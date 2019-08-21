Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Planned Parenthood sees swift fallout from quitting program
Top Stories
Off the hook: California king salmon rebounds after drought
Top Stories
Florida set to execute serial killer who preyed on gay men
Pilot says plane crash into California ocean was no stunt
Bolsonaro suggests NGOs setting Amazon fires, gives no proof
Sanders, Harris set for showdown in delegate-rich California
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday Night Update
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Tuesday PM – Storms Will Cool Things Off
Top Stories
Extreme heat swelters tri-state, heat advisory issued
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday August 19, 2019
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Thursday Night – Hot Weekend Ahead
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Bryant’s HR in 8th gives Cubs wild 12-11 win over Giants
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Mad Max and Gerrit Cole return, Fenway freebie
Top Stories
Davis, Mets helped by Indians’ mental lapse, win 4-3 in 10
Verlander allows 2 HRs in 2-hitter, loses 2-1 to Tigers
Corbin pitches 8 scoreless, Nationals beat Pirates 11-1
CC Sabathia relishes final baseball trip through Bay Area
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
developmental disability
St. Albans receives disability grant
Don't Miss
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Boone County budget shortage worries residents
Mom said two fake child protective services agents tried to take her son
Rescue dog to star in live-action ‘Lady and the Tramp’ remake
Ohio police officer accused of exposing himself, urinating on 12-year-old girl
Man’s death in Ironton being investigated, person of interest wanted
Local Events