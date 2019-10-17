dig it all

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Some US farmers get a reprieve at end of challenging year
Top Stories
Coroner’s report released in Scioto County baby found in well
Top Stories
‘Totally avoidable’: 3 firms fined in Seattle crane collapse
Students take a drive in a DUI Simulator to learn dangers of driving impaired
Mars lander’s digger is burrowing again after snag
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Emergency Supplies
Top Stories
Winter Handbook: Heater Safety
Winter Handbook: Winter Emergency Supplies
Winter Handbook: Frost Advisories
Frost Advisory for parts of WOWK viewing area overnight 10/12-10/13
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Stanton still out, Hicks moved up to 3rd in Yanks’ order
Top Stories
Soccer star Rapinoe, boxer Shields win sportswomen of year
Top Stories
Atlanta businessman spared prison in college hoops scandal
APNewsBreak: Liberty to play at Barclays starting in 2020
Wizards sign Beal to 2-year, $72 million extension
Spanish soccer league tries again to stage game in Miami
Community
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
dig it all
Man gets personal treasure back after 16 years
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
First snow of the season in West Virginia
Coroner’s report released in Scioto County baby found in well
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
School district to spend $2.4M on gender-neutral locker rooms at high school
West Virginia State Police charge man with sexual abuse of a 1-year-old
Local Events