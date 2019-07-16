Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Feds: Microsoft worker stole millions in digital currency
Top Stories
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area
Top Stories
Concerns raised about WV-China Energy deal
APNewsBreak: NRC looking at reducing inspections at reactors
Senators urge FCC to maintain quake wireless alert speeds
Body of missing Kentucky fisherman found in Alaska river
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Updates Sunday Night
Top Stories
The Latest: National Guard trying to rescue family of 5
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Weather Forecast July 12, 2019
Second tornado confirmed in Charleston area on June 24th
Stormtracker 13 Thursday Night Forecast July 11, 2019
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Georgia leads growing SEC pack chasing powerhouse Alabama
Top Stories
Texas says 10-win season not enough to be ‘back’ in Big 12
Top Stories
WNBA suspends Riquna Williams 10 games for domestic violence
Roach, Jackson praise boxing training to fight Parkinson’s
Will “Horns down” be flagged this year? “It depends.”
Bezuidenhout seeks Portrush ‘revenge’ after beta-blocker ban
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
distillery
First moonshine made legally in Charleston
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events