dixie chicks

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Kentucky 2020 Primary Election
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book
Top Stories
CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to list
US mortgage rates stall; 30-year remains at all-time low
Africa urges no ‘obstacles’ to a COVID-19 vaccine for all
AP-NORC poll: Support for restrictions, virus worries wane
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Densest Saharan dust in decades bringing hazy and colorful skies to Gulf coast states
Video
Top Stories
Saharan dust plume bound for U.S. darkens skies in the Caribbean
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: How do hurricanes form?
Video
Saharan dust drifting toward United States
Video
Tracking the Tropics, Week 4: Saharan dust blankets Caribbean as Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the northern Atlantic
Video
June 23, 2020 marks four year anniversary of deadly floods in 2016
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Venus Williams joins World TeamTennis; season starts in July
Top Stories
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 60 to take early lead at Travelers
NFL kicking off voter registration and education initiative
‘The noose was real’ – NASCAR releases photo from Talladega
‘Noose was real:’ NASCAR releases photo of pull rope found in Bubba Wallace’s garage
Community
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
dixie chicks
Dixie Chicks drop ‘dixie’ from name, now known as The Chicks
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
CDC adds three new COVID-19 symptoms to list
Virus cases rise again in West Virginia
Marshall plans for fall return to campus
Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: “It was a noose. Whether it was tied in 2019 … it is a noose.”
Health officials believe 20 million Americans have had COVID-19
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News