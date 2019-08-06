Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Some skeptical as Trump prepares to visit sites of shootings
Top Stories
Booker to give gun policy speech at 2015 church slaying site
Top Stories
El Paso, with deep Mexican American past, rallies amid pain
China bans movies, actors from prominent Taiwan film awards
China yuan weakens after signs of stability calm markets
West Virginia advocate empowers the youngest victims of domestic violence
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday 8/6/2019
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Monday Night August 5, 2019
Top Stories
Staying Safe: A conversation with leading expert in outdoor event safety
Stormtracker 13 Weekend Forecast Preview
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Thursday Night
“Pulse” severe storms hit area Thursday afternoon
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Power Baseball
Little League World Series
Top Stories
Lester pounded as Garneau, Piscotty HR, A’s rout Cubs 11-4
Top Stories
Yankees hit 6 HRs, beat Orioles 9-4 for 7th straight win
Top Stories
Greinke wins Astros debut with HR help, tops Rockies 11-6
LEADING OFF: Mets rolling, Yelich resting, Torres exits
Veteran Dani Alves eyes 2022 World Cup in return to Brazil
Wheeler lifts Mets over Marlins 5-0 for 12th win in 13 games
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
domestic violence advocates
West Virginia advocate empowers the youngest victims of domestic violence
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
One wounded in downtown Charleston shooting
New engineering firm brings jobs to Huntington
Foreign governments warning citizens about traveling to US after mass shootings
President Trump to visit Dayton Wednesday
Family spots shark feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach
Local Events