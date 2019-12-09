doss enterprises

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Veterans Voices
Special Reports
Top Stories
Michelle Obama promotes girls education in Vietnam school
Top Stories
Ohio lawmakers seek to make insurance companies pay for stage IV cancer
Top Stories
California fines CVS $3.6 million for failing to recycle
KCBOE approves site preparation contract for new Herbert Hoover High School
Arms control on tap for Trump, Pompeo’s meeting with Lavrov
George Laurer, inventor of ubiquitous UPC, dies at 94
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
Top Stories
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Top Stories
Cold blast could bring accumulating snow, slick travel to parts of tri-state
Old Man Winter returns with snow, bone-chilling temperatures
Big winds of change blow colder air in for Thanksgiving
Tracking Thanksgiving weather 2019 – running blog
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
49ers’ dramatic win over Saints comes at heavy cost
Top Stories
NC State challenges NCAA charge tied to payment for Smith
Top Stories
Fields, Hurts, Young join Burrow as Heisman Trophy finalists
Kiffin believes Ole Miss can produce consistent success
Analysis: Russia scandal makes ‘fair’ a thing of the past
Strasburg, Nationals reach record $245M, 7-year deal
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
doss enterprises
KCBOE approves site preparation contract for new Herbert Hoover High School
Don't Miss
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events