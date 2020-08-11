Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
UN says more than 70 killed in clashes in South Sudan
Top Stories
14-year-old contracts COVID-19, ‘I thought I was going to die’
Video
Rising star in Detroit departs suddenly for Silicon Valley
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma, CNCO to perform at MTV VMAs
Urgent pumping removes oil from ship grounded near Mauritius
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
13 News Now webcast, Monday, Aug. 10: Live at 9 p.m. EST
Video
Top Stories
Unsettled weather pattern could bring welcomed rain
Top Stories
Flash flood warning for parts of southeast Kentucky Thursday night
Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: How to see the signs
Video
Summer rain so far below normal with only scattered storms ahead
Tracking the Tropics: Experts update hurricane season forecast to ‘extremely active’ with 24 named storms
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Pac-12, Big Ten ponder fall football as another school punts
Top Stories
Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race
Think Jevon Carter deserves another award for his hustle? The Suns want to know.
Thomas assured $2 million bonus as tour heads to postseason
Marshall University Athletics: One positive COVID-19 result
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
dr pepper
Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Two local men arrested in child trafficking cases
Video
Dr Pepper addresses soda shortage at grocery stores
Father and husband in the fight of his life
Video
WV AG: Egg supplier gouged consumers amid pandemic
Video
14-year-old contracts COVID-19, ‘I thought I was going to die’
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News