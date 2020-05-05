drive thru

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Detroit automakers look to restart N. America plants May 18
Top Stories
Tiny Montana school to be among first in US to reopen
Olympic athletes balance coronavirus, training challenges as future of Games uncertain
How to apply for emergency pandemic unemployment benefits available May 6
All lanes of I-64 westbound back open after crash
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Tornado touchdowns in the Tri-State
Video
Top Stories
Active Sunday Evening Weather Expected with Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible
Video
Top Stories
Weekend forecast: warmer with possible severe storms Sunday
If you think it’s been busy for severe weather around here, you’re right
Video
Gusty showers and storms Wednesday and flood watches for WV high terrain areas
Rain returns this weekend, thunder and gusty showers possible Saturday afternoon
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Olympic athletes balance coronavirus, training challenges as future of Games uncertain
Top Stories
Athletes harassed in Spain while practicing amid confinement
Another coronavirus case in German soccer before key meeting
The Latest: Eibar players ‘afraid’ of Spanish soccer return
AP study: MLB average at around $4.4M for 5th year in row
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH: Olympics in Japan 2020 monthly livestream
drive thru
Coronavirus in Kentucky: Free COVID-19 testing in Ashland
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Meteor shower peaks Tuesday as Earth passes through orbit of Halley’s Comet
Coronavirus in West Virginia: Wellness facilities, drive-in theaters allowed to reopen next Monday
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
Body found in Clay County, state police investigating
WV nursing homes to receive more than $13 million increase in Medicaid reimbursement