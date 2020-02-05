Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
The Latest: Amnesty Intl says outbreak hurting human rights
Top Stories
Germany sees hefty drop in factory orders in December
Top Stories
This week’s American turmoil, seen through allies’ eyes
High-speed train derails in Italy; 2 railway workers killed
Nepal to count LGBT population in census for 1st time
12 Israeli troops injured in Jerusalem; Palestinian killed
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Flood Watch followed by Friday morning snow
Top Stories
Gov. Justice directs State Emergency Management officials, West Virginia National Guard to prepare for potential flooding event this week
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2020: Fun folklore
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Goalie Katie Burt gets the win as the US tops Canada 3-1
Top Stories
Clippers ride big 4th quarter to beat Heat 128-111
Top Stories
Vandy snaps 26-game SEC skid by upsetting No. 18 LSU 99-90
Raptors beat Pacers for team-record 12th straight win
Powell scores 34, No. 12 Seton Hall beats Georgetown 78-71
Tshiebwe leads No. 13 West Virginia past Iowa State 76-61
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.
duerring
Revote appoints Williams as next superintendent for Kanawha County Schools
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
New, deadly drug called ‘gray death’ found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
Pelosi shreds her copy of Trump’s speech on the podium
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
‘West Virginia Can’t Wait’ movement makes its stand in the State Capitol
Making Oscar history, ‘Honeyland’ shatters borders
Local Events