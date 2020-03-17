Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Beshear: All businesses that cannot limit social distancing must close
Top Stories
FedEx posts lower profit, drops guidance due to coronavirus
Target to reserve hour of shopping for vulnerable customers, reduce operating hours
Ohio democratic party takes legal action to preserve primary election and protect Ohioans’ right to vote
TV ratings illustrate hunger for news on coronavirus threat
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Science From Home: How to blow up a balloon in a bottle
Video
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 4: Thunderstorm Winds and Hail
Top Stories
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 5: Lightning Safety
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 3: Flood Safety
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 2: Tornado Drill and Tornado Preparedness
Severe Weather Handbook Topic 1: Have Multiple Ways To Get Warnings
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
PGA Championship the 2nd major postponed by coronavirus
Top Stories
Uncertainty with majors as much about who plays as when
Top Stories
Nets say 4 players test positive for new coronavirus
AP source: Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers
Marshall Assistant Volleyball Coach Taylor Strickland Handing out Lunches to Kids in wake of COVID-19
Video
Astros ace Justin Verlander has surgery on groin
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Andy Beshear provides a daily COVID-19 update
educaiton
Science experiment shows importance of washing hands with soap
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Dollar General announces first hour of operations to be dedicated to senior customers
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Andy Beshear provides a daily COVID-19 update
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Andy Beshear provides daily COVID-19 update
Nurses Respond: What you actually need to treat coronavirus
Berkeley County under state of emergency
Local Events