Ellen Degeneres

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Supreme Court fight could elevate Kamala Harris’ profile
Top Stories
Europe adopts tougher virus restrictions as infections surge
Alone among nations, US moves to restore UN Iran sanctions
Famed French actor Michael Lonsdale dies at 89
NY judge: Postal service must timely process election mail
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Beta crawling toward Texas, Louisiana coast
Video
Top Stories
Alpha and Beta become first Greek letter storms in Atlantic since 2005
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Sally weakens to depression, still soaking Alabama, Georgia with heavy rain
Video
Super Saturday forecast for Marshall football hosting Appalachian State
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding, hundreds rescued
Video
Newsfeed Now: Sally makes landfall; Wildfires rage in the West
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Panthers’ McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain
Top Stories
Giants halfback Saquon Barkley has ACL injury to right knee
Manchester City, Leyton Orient report new COVID-19 cases
Deion Sanders set to become Jackson State’s football coach
Moving on after US Open default, Djokovic wins Italian Open
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Ellen Degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology, vows a ‘new chapter’
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Justice gives COVID-19 in WV update
Live
West Virginia Senators Capito and Manchin react to Justice Ginsburg’s death
Video
One dead in crash involving a motorized scooter
Video
Marshall University suspends Professor after anti-Trump comments go viral
Video
WV county confirms two more COVID-19 deaths
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News