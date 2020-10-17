elsa texas

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Romania’s Jewish State Theater explores work on Holocaust
Top Stories
Turkish Cypriots pick leader as stakes soar in Mediterranean
UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections
Russia shuns tough restrictions even as infections soar
US, Israeli envoys fly to Bahrain to advance nascent ties
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Freeze watch in effect Friday night and early Saturday
Video
Top Stories
NOAA Winter Forecast: Above average temperatures expected in tri-state
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Disturbance in Atlantic has low chance of developing, NHC says
Video
Gusty showers cool things off briefly, with a bigger cooldown by Friday
Video
Heavy rain from Delta this weekend along with some moderate wind gusts
Video
WV Emergency Management prepares for Hurricane Delta remnants
Video
Traffic
Half Off Hump Day
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
Lopez upsets Lomachenko to unify lightweight titles
Top Stories
Say good night to the bad guys: Astros fall short in Game 7
Arozarena, Rays top Astros 4-2 in Game 7, reach World Series
No. 2 Alabama roars back for 41-24 win over No. 3 Georgia
LEADING OFF: Rookie pitchers set for NLCS Game 7, Rays in WS
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
elsa texas
Vietnam veteran receives U.S. citizenship 53 years after returning from war
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Woman reported missing from Kanawha County
WV Gov. Justice gives COVID-19 update
Video
Gatlinburg tourist that fed bear in viral TikTok video facing charges
Video
Bride in a gown ambushes fiancé at Target with pastor, bridesmaid and demands to get married on the spot
Kanawha and Cabell counties in green, only one county in red
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News