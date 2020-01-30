Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
The Latest: S Korea, Japan fly back more evacuees from Wuhan
Top Stories
Bears great Jimbo Covert talks being elected to Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Trial highlights: Dershowitz backtracks, Paul thwarted
Family of dead Mexican forest guardian say people are afraid
LA fire revives push for sprinklers in older high-rises
US advises against travel to China; virus declared emergency
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Groundhog Day 2020: Fun folklore
Top Stories
Beautiful sunrise across the tri-state!
Top Stories
Rain and snow to return just in time for the weekend
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Kinsey, Bennett lift Marshall over FIU 84-74
Top Stories
Wyndham Clark shoots 10-under 61 to lead Phoenix Open by 2
Top Stories
Paul, Lowry among the All-Star reserves, with 6 first-timers
Baker takes over scam-marred Astros, set for ‘last hurrah’
Jewish advocacy org criticizes MLB promotion of Roger Waters
Famed race car driver John Andretti dies from cancer at age 56
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
esports
Ohio University board approves new esport community
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
St. Albans police shares warning of new mail scam
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
West Virginia criminal justice reform gaining support from both sides of the aisle
Bills to legalize or decriminalize marijuana use in WV are up for discussion
Dad used 11-month-old as ‘human shield’ in drug deal; baby shot multiple times
Local Events