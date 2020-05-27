fair cancelled

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Ex-NY subway boss named to head London transit system
Top Stories
Police arrest 26 people in UK truck deaths of 39 Vietnamese
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in river in California
Video
Too much TV? Enter HBO Max, the latest streaming wannabe
Fair Board: Lawrence County Fair canceled
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Increasing rain chances toward end of work week and a brush with tropical moisture late Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Early week heat gives way to much cooler weekend pattern
Video
Top Stories
Memorial Day forecast: hazy, hot, and humid!
Hot weather for Memorial Day and beyond
Video
Memorial Day Weekend temperatures will have you sweating!
Huge temperature swing in store as heat moves back in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Dortmund falls short again, losing to Bayern in key match
Top Stories
NWSL returning to play with summertime tournament in Utah
The Latest: Premier league clubs vote for contact training
‘A step toward normalcy’ – NHL shapes a return to play plan
Reports: 2 horses trained by Bob Baffert fail drug tests
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
fair cancelled
Fair Board: Lawrence County Fair canceled
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Don’t throw it away! IRS stimulus card payments arriving in unmarked envelopes
Body of missing 5-year-old boy found in lake at campground
West Virginia reports more than 80 virus cases at prison
Sheriff who protests governor’s stay-home order stays home to work
Video
The milkman makes a comeback during pandemic
Video