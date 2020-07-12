federal taxes

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown
Top Stories
Police investigating after woman shot on Charleston’s West Side
Grandson of Elvis Presley has died at age 27, agent says
‘Maskne’ popping up on faces across the country
Video
WV teacher states concerns about school reopening plans during COVID-19
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Strong storms possible Sunday, heat returns next week
Video
Top Stories
A brief heat break this weekend, but it’s coming back!
Video
Top Stories
Storms here Friday and a new tropical storm off North Carolina
Video
Heat advisory for Thursday as heat index should climb to and above 100 degrees
Video
Tracking the Tropics: What is wind shear and how does it affect hurricanes?
Video
Severe storm slams Kanawha County Tuesday evening, knocks out power to thousands
Video
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Lakers’ Anthony Davis to wear own name on jersey in Orlando
Top Stories
Dodgers’ Kenley Jansen reports to camp after having COVID-19
NASCAR Cup rookie Cole Custer wins in upset at Kentucky
Leicester jeopardizes Champions League hopes with collapse
Illness and injury uncertainty abound as NHL camps open
Destination WV
Community
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
federal taxes
Tax deadline quickly approaching
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Person of interest identified in Dunbar robbery, one arrest
Video
Gov. Justice threatens to shutdown reopening if people don’t comply with mask order
11 sailors injured as crews battle fire on Navy ship
One dead after Jackson County fatal crash
Video
WVDNR announces 2020 Antlerless Deer Season limited permit area applications
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News