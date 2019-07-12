Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Collectable sneakers on auction at Sotheby’s in New York
Top Stories
Guatemala seen as ill-prepared to absorb US-bound refugees
Top Stories
Washington AG opens inquiry into NRA’s financial affairs
Ex-doc sentenced to 113 years for drug trafficking, fraud
Cops: Man steals car with kids inside, fatally beaten by mob
Fayette County man charged with stealing from elderly family member
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Second tornado confirmed in Charleston area on June 24th
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Thursday Night Forecast July 11, 2019
Top Stories
Barry now a tropical storm – Thursday July 11, 2019
The Latest: Governor seeks federal declaration due to Barry
Severe storms likely Thursday (July 11) with strong winds, frequent lightning
HEAT ADVISORY: Extreme temps leading to dangerous conditions
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Djokovic wins longest point ever recorded at Wimbledon
Top Stories
Wimbledon Glance: Serena Williams vs. Simona Halep in final
Top Stories
Tour de France: Groenewegen sprints to victory in Stage 7
11 years after epic, Federer tops Nadal in Wimbledon semis
The new Tiger Woods manages his health more than his game
Wickens to drive parade lap at Toronto with hand controls
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
FFA
Students from across the state donate $18,500 in food for those in need
Don't Miss
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events