First Choice Services

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
George Floyd, whose death energized a movement, to be buried
Top Stories
Lives Lost: Family of doctors loses 2 shining lights
Georgia primary: Will protest energy shift to voting booth?
Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks
A look at Democrats’ sweeping proposals to overhaul policing
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Top Stories
Hottest temperatures of year to strike Tuesday!
Video
Top Stories
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthening as it moves toward Louisiana
Video
Overall, a very nice weekend but hot weather looms!
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Crowds return: 35,000 fans expected at Super Rugby matches
Top Stories
USWNT wants soccer federation to repeal anthem policy
Q&A: State of Tokyo Olympics 2 1/2 months after postponement
Coyotes’ Gutierrez becomes NHL’s first Latino CEO
Epstein says Cubs planning to create diversity committee
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Financial Peace
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
First Choice Services
‘Project Help’ partnership to increase recovery access in Kanawha County
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Elmer Fudd to no longer have rifle in new ‘Looney Tunes’ cartoons
Video
Two men will serve federal time after Huntington drug investigation
Nurse practitioner, four staffers test positive at Williamson Health and Wellness Center
Gov. Justice removes Hess from State Fire Commission over controversial social media posts
Gallery
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists