fishing regulations

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Gov. Justice: Masks could become mandatory in buildings
Top Stories
Mayor Ginther to sign executive order making wearing masks mandatory in Columbus public spaces
Live
Supreme Court agrees to hear Nazi art case
US tries to seize Iranian gas heading toward Venezuela
Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Different stages of hurricane development
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics Week 5: June storms, Hurricane Hazel & the nickname ‘Hurricane Alley’
Video
Top Stories
Another round of Saharan dust is on its way to the US
Much quieter on 8th anniversary of devastating derecho
Dust and strong storms this weekend but not dust storms
Video
Kentucky issues air quality warning as Saharan dust moves into area
Traffic
Sports
Winfield Youth Baseball
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
NASCAR
Black & Gold Today
High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Cubs’ Quintana cuts thumb washing dishes, undergoes surgery
Top Stories
McCallie won’t return as Duke’s women’s basketball coach
Tigers announce partnership with sportsbook operator
Georgetown council to meet, discuss potential mask requirements
French Open to allow fans in stands at the tournament
Community
Good News with 13
13 Gives Back
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Destination WV
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
West Virginia COVID-19 update
fishing regulations
Scuba diver hooked, reeled in by fisherman
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News