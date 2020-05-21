Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Nearly 39 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit
Top Stories
Victoria’s Secret closing 250 stores across U.S. and Canada
Trump announces plans to exit Open Skies Treaty
‘Invisible demon’: Virus hits even top-rated nursing homes
Landslide closes road in Lawrence County, OH
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
FLOOD WARNING: Middle Fork of Mud River at Flood Stage
Video
Top Stories
Flood warnings for parts of Kanawha, Clay, Jackson and Roane Counties until 10:45AM
Video
Top Stories
Tornado watch issued for parts of tri-state, severe weather possible tonight
Flash flooding, storms possible through midweek
Flash Flood Watch extended a second time, now for more areas, into Thursday morning with significant rain totals this week
A few storms will pop up this weekend as temperatures soar!
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
AP Interview: Udinese and Watford owners wary of restart
Top Stories
Countermeasures needed for Olympics, but what will they be?
The Latest: Another Dynamo Dresden player tests positive
Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Drawing that parodies Tokyo Olympic logo pulled from website
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
flood warning
FLOOD WARNING: Middle Fork of Mud River at Flood Stage
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Officer fired for making racist comments online; some say its a misunderstanding due to new Facebook feature
Video
COVID-19 related deaths rise to 70 in Mountain State
Man who lost job during COVID-19 crisis plans to open pro-wrestling themed burger shop
Video
Two lanes close after tree hits tractor trailer on I-77 NB
Unsolved