flood waters

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Turkmenistan’s leader fires his longtime security chief
Top Stories
Russian WWII intelligence veteran Botyan dies at 103
Top Stories
Flooding seems certain for some along the Missouri River
Morgantown Police respond to report of armed man in Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot
Attorney general says Oklahoma to resume executions
Puerto Rico online scam targeted more than $4M amid crisis
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Top Stories
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Gallery: Storm system brings several inches of snow to parts of region
First snow of the year brings accidents along I-64
Video
Snow continues to fall across the tri-state
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Kaepernick to release memoir through his publishing company
Top Stories
Live at 1pm ET: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Top Stories
Booker to replace Lillard at All-Star, 3-point contest
Former OSU players plead not guilty to rape and kidnapping charges during arraignment
Video
Astros’ Bregman, Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scheme
Dictionary adds controversial definition for Tottenham fans
Community
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Daytona 500 storylines, including Logano-Keselowski spat after Clash
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
flood waters
Tips on how to deal with flood waters
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Train derails catches fire in Pike County, KY
Video
Morgantown Police respond to report of armed man in Ruby Memorial Hospital parking lot
Pediatrician says in suicide note he may not have vaccinated kids despite parents’ requests
Minford, Ohio man arrested and charged with rape
West Virginia BOE passes charter school policy
Video
Local Events