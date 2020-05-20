food panty

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Brazil expands use of unproven drug as virus toll rises
Top Stories
Mini Med School breaks down COVID-19 population data in West Virginia
Lawsuit over popular ‘S-Town’ podcast dismissed
AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to be released from prison
One taken to hospital after reported Huntington shooting
Video
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Tornado watch issued for parts of tri-state, severe weather possible tonight
Top Stories
Flash flooding, storms possible through midweek
Top Stories
Flash Flood Watch extended a second time, now for more areas, into Thursday morning with significant rain totals this week
A few storms will pop up this weekend as temperatures soar!
Video
Fighting future floods: Marshall University students and professor work to reduce flood risks in Rainelle, West Virginia
Video
Atlantic weather system influences our forecast for week ahead with cooler than normal pattern returning
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Start of NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway delayed by rain
Top Stories
OHSAA announces expansion of football playoffs in 2021
Utah’s Conley waiting for news, like the rest of the NBA
Reports: NCAA council votes to approve voluntary workouts for football, men’s and women’s basketball
No Q-school and no changes to rosters of LPGA-run circuits
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
food panty
Food pantry volunteers continue working through pandemic; expect number of families in need to rise
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Man who lost job during COVID-19 crisis plans to open pro-wrestling themed burger shop
Video
Almost 1,000 West Virginians have recovered from the coronavirus
Unsolved
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announces reopening