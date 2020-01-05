give blood

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Russell Crowe, Phoebe Waller-Bridge win Golden Globes for TV
Top Stories
Huntington church holds active shooter drill just days after bar shooting
Top Stories
Ricky Gervais mocks Hollywood with explicit jokes at Globes
Elton John bests Beyoncé, Taylor Swift to win Golden Globe
Red Cross encouraging Blood Donation in January
Japan vows to improve border checks, bail after Ghosn flight
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Rare Halloween blue moon, two supermoons coming in 2020
Top Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
No. 16 WVU, OK State look to rebound from Big 12 openers
Top Stories
Dragic leads Heat by Blazers in Whiteside’s return, 122-111
Top Stories
Marshall Basketball Falls 67-64 to North Texas, Herd snap 2 Game winning steak
Top-ranked UConn eases past SMU 80-42
Dallas Cowboys finally move on from Jason Garrett as coach
Clippers get 30-plus from 3 players, beat Knicks 135-132
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
give blood
Red Cross encouraging Blood Donation in January
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
West Virginia National Guard Soldiers welcomed home after Middle East deployment
Kanawha County Sheriff searching for missing woman
Charleston native and former U.S. Marine returns to NASCAR
Ohio child dies after being scalded in bathtub
Police: Suspects in deadly Ohio shooting in custody in West Virginia
Local Events