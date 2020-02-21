give kids a smile

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Watchdog toughens global financial scrutiny of Iran
Top Stories
Stocks open lower on Wall Street following weakness overseas
Top Stories
Infant sleeper recalled due to suffocation risk
Video
Survivor: German shooter emptied magazine, calmly walked out
Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
Video
Green shoots for Deere after a very strong first quarter
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
A few cold snaps left in February
Video
Top Stories
Storm Dennis hammers Britain, bringing a month’s worth of rain in 48 hours
Top Stories
High water closes roads in northeast Kentucky
Flash flood watch for entire area until Thursday
Video
Jackson county gets first taste of winter weather
Video
Governor Justice issues State of Emergency for several counties following flooding
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
US, others pull out of Luge World Cup, citing safety
Top Stories
Gut-Behrami ends 2-year wait for win in a World Cup downhill
Top Stories
Yeshaneh sets world record in half marathon in Nike shoes
No. 17 WVU aims for 40 consistent minutes vs. TCU
American women seek more than $66M in damages from US Soccer
Vegas stops Tampa Bay’s 11-game streak with 5-3 win
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
give kids a smile
Free dental clinic to brighten kids’ smiles
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
Video
Kanawha County officials react to WV Senate tax proposal
Video
AMBER Alert issued for Tennessee toddler family last saw 2 months ago
To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of son, 9, saying he wants to die
Video
Police search for two missing kids
Local Events