Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Ashland Police searching for man considered armed and dangerous
Top Stories
Son of Russian spies relieved to keep Canadian citizenship
Top Stories
Nitro Mission Team feeds hundreds of families in need
Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House gives away new side-by-side to customer
Former ‘Mob Wives” star arrested on weapons and drug charges
Buttigieg leads 2020 rivals in Wall Street contributions
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Top Stories
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Cold blast could bring accumulating snow, slick travel to parts of tri-state
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
White Sox boost rotation, agree to $5M deal with Gonzalez
Top Stories
Buffalo tops Charlotte 31-9 in Bahamas Bowl
Top Stories
All-star games could shake up team recruiting rankings
Average MLB salary drops for 2nd straight year
Beating Ravens again could save Kitchens’ job with Browns
Daniel Jones returns as Giants starter, Eli back on bench
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home, friend arrested
giveaway
Gino’s Pizza and Spaghetti House gives away new side-by-side to customer
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Local Events