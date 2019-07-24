Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Father: nationwide Canada manhunt will end in son’s death
Top Stories
Weather postpones SpaceX launch of supplies to space station
Top Stories
Mother of Missing WV Toddler Speaks Out
Trump associate proved invaluable FBI source, records show
Man convicted in 1987 killings of Canadian couple gets life
State fair remembers moon landing with butter astronauts
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Tuesday PM
Top Stories
Tuesday afternoon kicks off string of nice weather
Top Stories
Flash flooding possible across the region
Sweltering heat to make weekend like an oven!
Experts warn about using fans during a heatwave
HEAT BLAST: 100-110 degrees for the heat index!
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Rays beat Red Sox 3-2 as Boston files protest over lineup
Top Stories
US women’s soccer to play Portugal in pair of exhibitions
Top Stories
Rays beat Red Sox 3-2 as Boston files protest over lineup
Cubs demote Russell, scratch Lester, bring Contreras off IL
Titans Pro Bowl left tackle says he’s suspended 4 games
Chiefs tight end Kelce back at practice after ankle surgery
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
gracelynn scritchfield
Mother of Missing WV Toddler Speaks Out
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Hall & Oats Ticket Sweepstakes
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events