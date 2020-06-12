great american outdoors act

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ: West Virginia Primary 2020 results
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Judge orders Seattle to stop using tear gas during protests
Top Stories
Trump Admin proposes sweeping changes to US asylum laws
Video
Tony Caridi looks back on some favorite Mountaineer memories from his career
Video
Thousands of unemployment fraud cases mount in West Virginia
Video
Pence hits Pennsylvania to talk comeback at challenging time
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
Top Stories
More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday storms will be strong, possibly severe
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
Video
Hottest temperatures of year to strike Tuesday!
Video
Videos: Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
Top Stories
Tony Caridi looks back on some favorite Mountaineer memories from his career
Video
Top Stories
AP Interview: NASCAR’S Bubba Wallace finds voice
Top Stories
NFL plans to observe Juneteenth as league holiday
Varner takes early 1-shot lead over Spieth at Colonial
Appalachian League baseball delayed indefinitely
What’s in a name? Cincinnati grapples with Marge Schott
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
great american outdoors act
National parks one step closer to restoration with Great American Outdoors Act
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Death investigation underway in Kanawha County
Video
Your Local Election HQ: Results from West Virginia’s 2020 primary election
Man claims sister as wife to get benefits, will serve federal time
Mountain State reports additional coronavirus deaths
Election Results: WV’s unusual 2020 Primary
Video