Hardwood Industry

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Asia Today: Seoul surge appears to spread around South Korea
Top Stories
Portsmouth, Ohio named 2020 ‘All America City’
Video
Biden to formally accept Democratic Party’s presidential nomination
Video
Report: Chinese mining company used COVID-19 vaccine in PNG
Takeaways from the final night of the Democratic convention
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Depressions 13 and 14 expected to become Laura, Marco
Video
Top Stories
West Virginia’s coldest temperature Thursday morning will shock you
Top Stories
Cool night and seasonal in our area as the West swelters in triple digits and fights wildfires
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
Video
Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead – enjoy it!
Traffic
Sports
Countdown to Indy
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Trotz’s Islanders eliminate Capitals with 4-0 win in Game 5
Top Stories
Slam Diego! Padres 1st team with slams in 4 straight games
Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer
Kershaw dominant, strikes out 11 as Dodgers top Mariners 6-1
Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Hardwood Industry
WV political visit emphasizes saving hardwood industry
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac
Man killed by train in South Charleston identified
Video
$4.28 Million lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
Deadly mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling detected in Florida
Teenager charged with rape of 13-year-old girl
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News