Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Protests
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Dolly Parton and Nina West create ‘Kindness is Queen’ campaign
Top Stories
U.S. Department of Justice opens webpage to report civil rights violations
Pompeo meets Chinese officials amid Bolton book revelations
California mayor: Nooses found in city park, origin unclear
Athens County man arrested on drug charges
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Saharan dust limiting tropical activity for near future
Video
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics, Week 3: Remembering Hurricane Michael and a check on the Pacific hurricane season
Video
Top Stories
Pesky low pressure to influence weather over large portion of our region all week
Video
Weekend provides chance for a few showers!
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Keeping an eye on Gulf of Mexico as water temperatures get warmer
Video
More heat, severe weather possible Wednesday
Video
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
Top Stories
World TeamTennis changes policies for COVID-positive players
Top Stories
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Top Stories
Chill vibe of Hilton Head hides urgency for PGA Tour players
Manfred, Clark meet, develop basis for possible agreement
Lynn: Kaepernick fits Chargers style but no workouts planned
WVU men’s hoops to participate in second annual Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
harvard
Harvard drops SAT, ACT requirement for 2021
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
WV county sees COVID-19 outbreak from residents traveling to Myrtle Beach
Video
Trump: ‘Dramatic’ Phase 4 stimulus being considered
Video
Here are a few restaurants in Myrtle Beach closing due to COVID-19
Your Local Election HQ: Results from West Virginia’s 2020 primary election
Forecast Details – From your local StormTracker 13 Meteorologists
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News