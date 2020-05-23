Hatfield-McCory Trails

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Unsolved
Top Stories
Moroccans trapped in Spain for 2 months head home at last
Top Stories
Desperate Indian girl bikes 745 miles home with disabled dad
North Korea’s Kim holds meeting on bolstering nuclear forces
Migrant shipwrecks off Tunisia leave 1 dead, over 80 rescued
Hong Kong police fire volleys of tear gas at protesters
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Hot weather for Memorial Day and beyond
Video
Top Stories
Memorial Day Weekend temperatures will have you sweating!
Top Stories
Huge temperature swing in store as heat moves back in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend
Video
High water and landslides cause road closures in Southern Ohio
Video
Flood product advisories, watches and warnings all have different meanings
Rain totals for 72 hours stack up as rivers in region dealing with rising levels
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Eddie Sutton, Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 84
Top Stories
Cabell Midland’s JJ Roberts holds drive-thru graduation ceremony
Video
Marshall Football to open facilities to players June 1
Video
Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested in California
Trump plays golf for 1st time since the coronavirus pandemic
Community
Good News with 13
Thank you, Jack Kane
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Event cancellations and postponements in the tri-state
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Hatfield-McCory Trails
“Gone Mudding”: Riding trails open up to the public this weekend
Video
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Sheriff releases photo of man who may have information on missing teen Madison Bell
Video
Here is where you can schedule West Virginia DMV in-person appointments
Huntington Mall reopens; customers frustrated with stores
Video
West Virginia’s eastern panhandle sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases
Video
Cabell County lacks poll workers
Video