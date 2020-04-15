Skip to content
88 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths reported in Kentucky
Health officials warn public not to use heartworm disease medicine for animals as treatment for COVID-19 in humans
NICU nurse lifts spirits with colorful signs of hope
103-year-old Kentucky woman survives coronavirus infection
US accuses Iran of ‘dangerous’ harassment of US warships
More freeze warnings Wednesday night – Thursday morning
Kentucky Power: Nearly 25,000 residents still without electricity
Firefighter struck on roadway in Pike County, Kentucky following overnight storm
Strong winds bring tree down on car, home in St. Albans
SNOW has arrived along with Freeze Warnings Tuesday night
Storms leave thousands without power in the tristate
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing
Helplines available for anyone experiencing anxiety, depression during COVID-19
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force holds daily briefing
West Virginia confirms two new COVID-19 related deaths
Coronavirus relief checks won’t have to be repaid, feds say
Indiana man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account
Police seek suspect in Scioto County robbery