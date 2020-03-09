Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
73-year-old farmer reported missing in southern Ohio has been found dead, family says
Top Stories
Book critics circle postpones Manhattan awards ceremony
Medical Response team adds support dog
Video
Mexico sees peso at 3-year low, offers $30 billion coverage
Marshall cancels HerdCon due to COVID-19 concerns
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow is cranking up in the mountains of West Virginia!
Video
Top Stories
Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
Top Stories
Tri-State region will experience state-wide Tornado drills, starting with Kentucky
Video
The time is now: How to safeguard your house against bees
Video
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
Multiple fatalities after a tornado near Nashville, TN
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Astros’ Verlander sidelined by back injury
Top Stories
MLB: No plans to alter schedule because of virus outbreak
Top Stories
No. 5 UConn beats Cincy 87-53, finishes perfect run in AAC
Report: Indians, Lindor suspend contract extension talks
NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare
Tennis tournament postponement deals economic blow
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
HerdCon
Marshall cancels HerdCon due to COVID-19 concerns
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
73-year-old farmer reported missing in southern Ohio has been found dead, family says
Ohio family desperately searching for 73-year-old father who has been missing for four days
11-year-old boy thrown from balcony in Minnesota
Video
Shawnee State University announced that three suspected coronavirus cases are under investigation
5 tested for Coronavirus in Mountain State, three pending
Local Events