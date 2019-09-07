Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Jordan, Foxx debut injustice drama ‘Just Mercy’ at film fest
Top Stories
Vigil held for 34 killed in California dive boat fire
Top Stories
Jeremy Scott conjures up a glamorous space-age pop band
Top Bahamas official says some communities still cut off
West Virginia health providers announce optimistic numbers for people dealing with addiction in the Tri -State area
Satellite images show Iran oil tanker sought by US off Syria
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
8-year-old boy first reported death from Hurricane Dorian
Top Stories
Dorian strikes Bahamas with record fury as Category 5 storm
Top Stories
Check out Aurora Borealis this weekend in your backyard!
Dorian becomes a Category 4 monster powering toward Florida
Researchers at Marshall looking to establish weather stations to better study climate change
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Wednesday Night – Dorian Now A Hurricane
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Indians use 4-run 11th to top Twins 6-2, cut lead to 5½
Top Stories
Mexico routs US 3-0 to maintain soccer dominance
Top Stories
Rays pitchers combine on 2-hitter in 5-0 win over Blue Jays
A’s beat Tigers 7-3 in game resumed nearly 4 months later
LEADING OFF: Verlander returns to mound after no-hitter
Divac leads Class of 2019 into Basketball Hall of Fame
Live
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Highmark
West Virginia health providers announce optimistic numbers for people dealing with addiction in the Tri -State area
Don't Miss
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK-TV, Nexstar back on DIRECTV
WOWK-TV to Air Daily Broadcasts of the National Anthem
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Deputies: Man admits to killing missing wife, leads authorities to body
Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits southern border
Health officials address rise in HIV cases in Cabell County
Feds step in as lung illnesses linked to vaping
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Local Events