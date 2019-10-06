Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Border Report Tour
US & World
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
Mustached comedian Rip Taylor has died at 84
Top Stories
Veterans Welcomed Home After Honor Flight
Top Stories
Police: 1 dead, 3 missing after car plunges into canal
Ohio Man charged after vehicle with baby inside stolen
What’s next in the House impeachment probes
Cincinnati to consider prohibiting natural hair discrimination
Video
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency in West Virginia due to drought conditions
Top Stories
Record heat more reminiscent of ‘Augtober’ than October, to continue
Top Stories
Historic heat and drought pattern to finally end in tri-state!
Football forecast Saturday: Hot for Herd game, fans urged to take steps to avoid heat-related issues
Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse
Gov. Justice bans all outdoor burning, effective today
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Larson ends 2-year winless streak with playoff win at Dover
Top Stories
The Latest: Larson wins playoff to race at Dover to advance
Top Stories
Peters wins javelin for 2nd-ever world gold for Grenada
Cheyenne Knight wins 1st LPGA Tour title at home in Texas
Rudolph exits after scary hit, Ravens edge Steelers in OT
Watson throws 5 TDs, 3 to Fuller; Texans top Falcons 53-32
Community
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
honor flight
Veterans Welcomed Home After Honor Flight
Don't Miss
Mel Robbins Show New York Trip Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2019
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he lost all his in house fire
Veterans Welcomed Home After Honor Flight
Deadly accident in Putnam County: name released
Cincinnati to consider prohibiting natural hair discrimination
Local Events