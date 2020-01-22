hospital closing

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Congresswoman Carol Miller files for re-election
Top Stories
State Superintendent of Schools to recommend leaving social studies credit requirements the same
Top Stories
IBM, Express rise; Netflix, Baker Hughes fall
WV Congressional delegation weighs in on VA Clarksburg deaths
Buttigieg’s unlikely Iowa rise now carries high expectations
From #MeToo to trial: A look at the fall of Harvey Weinstein
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow removal businesses welcome winter storm
Top Stories
Dramatic video of a truck crashing off road near trooper, because of snow storms
Top Stories
Winter storm brings heavy snow, ice to Midwest, Northeast
Old Man Winter to return with brutally cold wind chills, but will it last?
UPDATE: Heavy winds knockdown Southeast Ohio church’s steeple
Huntington hits record-breaking temperature
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Woods, McIlroy give Torrey Pines the feel of a season opener
Top Stories
Ratings dip for NFL conference championship games
Top Stories
Role reversal: Pro Bowl provides chance for position swap
3 former Dolphins provide Super Bowl boost to Chiefs
Larry Walker’s Hall plaque to feature Rockies cap, not Expos
Omaha Beach installed as big favorite in the Pegasus
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK 13 Grammy Sweepstakes
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments expected
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
hospital closing
Job fair held for Bellefonte Hospital employees in wake of closure
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
Man convicted of targeting people linked to daughter’s death
Riverside Freshman Shatters Backboard with Dunk
Benjamin Taylor Sentenced to Life in Prison for Rape & Murder of Emmaleigh Barringer
New cannabis bill to be introduced during 2020 West Virginia Legislative Session
Arrests made in cell tower cable thefts
Local Events