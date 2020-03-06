House Bill 4543

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Coronavirus
Top Stories
As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option
Top Stories
US consumer borrowing up a moderate $12 billion in January
New threshold for next debate likely rules out Tulsi Gabbard
Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir
Joe Biden plans campaign stop in Columbus
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Snow is cranking up in the mountains of West Virginia!
Video
Top Stories
Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement
Top Stories
Tri-State region will experience state-wide Tornado drills, starting with Kentucky
Video
The time is now: How to safeguard your house against bees
Video
Death toll from Tennessee tornadoes climbs to at least 24
Multiple fatalities after a tornado near Nashville, TN
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
NCAA hoops game in Baltimore held in empty gym for COVID-19
Top Stories
Morgan’s mojo: Hurd looks to regain momentum at American Cup
Top Stories
Newman: “Great to be alive” after terrifying Daytona wreck
No. 1 South Carolina women rout Georgia 89-56 in SEC tourney
White Sox announce $70M, 5-year deal with Yoán Moncada
Yelich stakes future to Brewers with $215M, 9-year deal
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK Basketball Madness
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
House Bill 4543
Bill that would put a cap on insulin co-pays passes out of Senate in West Virginia
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Local Events