Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Huntington Pride holds prom fundraiser for high school students
Top Stories
N Korea begins key meeting before year-end deadline for US
Arrest made in fatal Colorado mall shooting
Remains of 6 people found after Hawaii tour helicopter crash
Tampa Bay family offers warning after daughter’s finger got trapped in LOL Surprise Glamper van toy
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Top Stories
Greenup County residents prepare for flood conditions
Top Stories
Snow and flooding expected in parts of the region Monday
Active weather pattern to provide rain, freezing rain & snow threats
Snow Latest: Snow, black ice to pose tricky travel threat
The next full moon occurs on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m.
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Memphis finishes whirlwind stretch with Cotton Bowl loss
Top Stories
No. 19 Kentucky outlasts rival No. 3 Louisville 78-70 in OT
Top Stories
No. 1 LSU’s Burrow’s 7 TD passes ties record for bowl game
No. 14 Notre Dame routs Iowa State in Camping World Bowl
Khan to meet with Jaguars staff before making any changes
MLB says it is committed to protecting minor league teams
Community
Home for the Holidays
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
huntington pride
Huntington Pride holds prom fundraiser for high school students
Don't Miss
WOWK-TV to honor “Remarkable Women” across our area
WOWK 2019 Toys for Tots Toy Drive
Home For The Holidays
Pro Football Challenge 2019
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Trending Stories
Warm Sunday could provide thunder, locally heavy rainfall
Plane crash kills 5, including LSU coach’s daughter-in-law
Search for missing Ohio teen expands nationwide
West Virginia non-profit builds houses for homeless veterans
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Local Events