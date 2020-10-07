HuntingtonFire

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Thousands evacuated after fire at Russian military arsenal
Top Stories
Trump to appoint new member to Puerto Rico oversight board
Ohio reports 23 additional COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,400 new cases
Video
Astronaut chooses daughter’s wedding over space test flight
Ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Delta emerging over Gulf after Mexico landfall, watches and warnings issued for US
Live
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Delta takes aim at Mexico’s Yucatan
Video
Top Stories
Hurricane Delta will impact our weekend weather with heavy rain
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta rapidly strengthens to Category 4 with 145 mph winds
Video
Newsfeed Now: Questions over Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis; Tracking Delta in the Gulf
Video
Frost advisory for parts of the viewing area Friday night
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Top Stories
The Latest: App St-Georgia Southern game postponed by virus
Top Stories
Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray
Washington benches QB Haskins, switches to Allen vs. Rams
Patriots cancel practice amid reports of new positive test
Report: Third Patriots player tests positive for coronavirus; Wednesday practice canceled
Video
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
HuntingtonFire
DEVELOPING: Apartment fire in Huntington
Gallery
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News