Skip to content
WOWK
Huntington
58°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Dems announce debate candidates: Bullock, Moulton out
Top Stories
Legal fight tougher for congressman as wife pleads guilty
Top Stories
The Latest: Iran rejects US blame for suspected ship attacks
Progressive announces bid to challenge Susan Collins in 2020
Hong Kong quiet now, but prospect of new protest looms large
Man accused in New Zealand mosque killings pleads not guilty
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Get ready for the jackets tonight as high pressure dominates!
Top Stories
Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Details
Do You Remember? Supercell Spawns 4 Tornadoes
Tracking Tornadoes in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
1 dead after storm rolls through Prestonsburg
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
Cards rally in rain, game vs Mets suspended in 9th tied at 4
Top Stories
Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6
Top Stories
Woods posts 1st round under par at US Open in 7 years
Angels’ Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle
Angels’ Ohtani first Japanese player to hit for cycle
The Latest: Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for 1st time
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Huntsville Fox News
NASA at the Big Game
Military family whose son passed away invited to Super Bowl by Falcons coach
Soldier surprises his son during holiday concert
Army mom surprises her son at school as the mascot
Are they or aren’t they? Bert and Ernie’s relationship making news again
Don't Miss
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
WOWK-TV Wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
WOWK 13 News Facebook Page
WOWK 13 NEWS
Local Events