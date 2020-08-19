Indictment

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Reopening set for Monongalia County bars, ‘tweak’ for school metric system planned
Top Stories
Weather Channel app to change practices after LA lawsuit
Picture book on Kamala Harris coming Aug. 25
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
Video
Trump lashes out at Goodyear about its policy on MAGA wear
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: 2 disturbances given high chance of development as new wave emerges in Atlantic
Video
Top Stories
Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac
Top Stories
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead – enjoy it!
Person injured by lightning strike
Flash flood threat continues through Saturday
Video
Local high water threat continues into weekend
Video
Traffic
Sports
Countdown to Indy
WVU Sports
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Local Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Court: Secret videos can’t be used in Kraft massage case
Top Stories
Countdown to Indy: Race day preview with driver Ed Carpenter
Video
Injured Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ending season
The Latest: Wake Forest star receiver opts out of season
Barcelona hires Koeman, renews its links with Dutch soccer
Destination WV
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Indictment
Tax preparer could face more than 250 years in prison for fraud scheme
Video
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Winter predictions start in August with Old Farmer’s Almanac
Senator, congressman join Gov. Justice for live COVID-19 update
Live
Tax preparer could face more than 250 years in prison for fraud scheme
Video
Charleston firefighter died of accidental overdose
Video
Multiple injured, 2 flown to burn unit after explosion on boat
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News