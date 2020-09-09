International Roadcheck 2020

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
WV confirms four more COVID-19 deaths
Top Stories
City community centers reopen in Charleston
Florida governor vetoes bill because of liquid nicotine ban
Researchers find racial disparities across court system
Halt of coronavirus trial is “safety valve” at work: Fauci
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Could Wednesday be the last 90 degree day of 2020?
Video
Top Stories
Hotter weather here Tuesday, flames and flakes fly across the West in the same day
Top Stories
Labor Day forecast: Very summer-like!
Video
Heavy rainfall, strong storms possible Thursday
Video
Storms Thursday, then a drier weekend awaits
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic basin remains active with 2 named storms, other areas being monitored
Video
Traffic
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
NFL
Black & Gold Today
NASCAR
High School Sports
Cooking with Coaches
Top Stories
Gamblers factoring virus into their football bets this fall
Top Stories
The Latest: Champions League draw moved from Athens to Nyon
Radrizzani replaces chaos with caution on Leeds’ EPL return
Human rights groups ask IOC to move Olympics from China
Marshall’s Grant Wells named a Manning of Star of the Week
Video
Gold and Blue Nation
Community
Fill The Bus School Supply Drive
Back to School 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
School Reopening Plans
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Event Cancellations and Postponements in the Tri-State
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
International Roadcheck 2020
Charleston to participate in International Roadcheck 2020
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Charleston to participate in International Roadcheck 2020
New York adds WV, OH to travel advisory list
Jillian Michaels reveals COVID-19 diagnosis, warns against public gyms
West Virginia continues to lead nation in COVID-19 spread rate
Video
President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News